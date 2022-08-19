AAP protests near Cong HQ over Dalit boy's death in Raj

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday gathered near Congress headquarters to protest against continuous atrocities against Dalits in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.



AAP had called for this protest after a 9-year-old Dalit boy was murdered by his teacher for touching his pot of water. AAP has also demanded justice for the child and his family. Senior AAP leaders, AAP's SC-ST Morcha and thousands of party workers showed their anguish upon the repeated atrocities taking place against Dalits in Rajasthan.

The party workers raised the slogan of "Daliton Pe Atyachar Band Karo" to wake up the Congress leadership and Ashok Gehlot Administration of Rajasthan.

During the protest, AAP leaders & workers were detained by Delhi Police for protesting against the Congress government. AAP senior leader and Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has already written to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, demanding a time-bound investigation with a fast-track trial, and a Rs 1 crore compensation & a government job to the victim's family.

MLA and SC/ST Morcha In-charge Kuldeep Kumar said, "Today the Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against the atrocities on Dalits in Rajasthan which is being ruled by Congress and Ashok Gehlot. A Dalit child was beaten to death mercilessly and his only crime was that he touched a pot of water meant for teachers. Casteism is getting deeply rooted in Rajasthan under the Gehlot government. The murder of a Dalit child in Rajasthan has casteism written all over it. It is brutal and inhumane. The Gehlot administration should resign immediately. Caste-based incidents are not limited to Rajasthan but they are on a rise in the entire country. Be it the Yogi's Government in Uttar Pradesh or the Central Government, all of them have failed to protect the Dalit."