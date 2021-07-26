AAP protests against 'MCD's corruption'

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party held a protest in the Rohtas Nagar constituency against the rising inflation caused by the failed policies of the Modi government, the party said in a statement.



The widespread corruption in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) instigated the AAP to come out on the streets with 'Halla Bol' protest on Sunday.

During the protest, the Delhi Police arrested the Delhi State Women's Wing in-charge Sarita Singh and attempted to dictatorially suppress the voice of the workers of AAP as they are dedicated in unveiling the real face of the BJP and its corruption, the party said.

"During the protest, a 'Bullock Cart Yatra' was to be taken out which was to start from Ram Mandir, Welcome and end at Ashok Nagar passing through Rohtas Nagar Market, Kabool Nagar, Mansarovar Park, Ram Nagar, Mandoli Road, Nand Nagri, but at the instructions of the BJP, the Delhi Police, working under the Modi government, tried to stop the protest by taking former MLA and Delhi State Women's Wing in-charge Sarita Singh into custody," the AAP said in the statement.

AAP's party workers in the Rohtas Nagar constituency demonstarted against the rising inflation and unemployment due to the failure of the Modi government's policies at the Centre and to expose the widespread corruption in the MCD.

The AAP further stated that its aim is to show the real corrupt face of the BJP to the public.