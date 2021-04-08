AAP protests against export of vaccines

New Delhi: Several members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party here on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters here, raising slogans against the Central government exporting Covid-19 vaccines to other countries as cases continue to set new records every day in India.



Chief party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "The COVID vaccine was not created in BJP headquarters; this vaccine has been made

by the scientists of India. Today, the number of COVID cases in India is among the

highest in the world, due to which we're being defamed. People are losing their jobs, their lives, and what exactly is our government doing? They are planning to export the vaccine to 68 countries only for the Prime Minister to gain applause."

He added, "Before Pakistan and Afghanistan, every Indian citizen has the right to get vaccinated. It is being said that this mutant of COVID is attacking children below the age of 15. Children in our homes ought to have the right to get vaccinated."

The party, in a statement, claimed that the Delhi Police stopped them outside the BJP headquarters.

Explaining his party and government's stance, Bhardwaj said, "All that we are trying to say to the Centre is that if the vaccine is already available in our country, it must be made available to all."