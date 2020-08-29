AAP protests against BJP-ruled municipal corporation in city

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday organised protests against the BJP-ruled municipal corporation in Delhi after the civic body ranked poorly in the central government's latest cleanliness survey.



In the Swachh Survekshan 2020 awards, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ranked 31st, the NDMC 43rd and the EDMC came 46th.

Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and other legislators Somnath Bharti, Praveen Deshmukh and Madanlal were the key leaders who held the protests, the party said in a statement.

The party said its members protested against the three municipal corporations by putting up around 150 human banners in 36 assemblies across Delhi.

These banners were placed on all major flyovers, foot-over bridges and underpasses in the city, it said.

AAP's Leader of Opposition in the EDMC Manoj Tyagi held a protest outside the NDMC office in Patparganj.

AAP Leader of Opposition in the North municipal corporation Vikas Goel and West MCD Leader of Opposition Prem Singh Chauhan held protests outside the civic centre. Many other AAP councillors and MLAs also organised 'dharnas' at their respective areas, the statement said.