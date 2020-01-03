AAP MP responds to BJP election pitch 'Meri Dilli Mera Sujhaav'

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Friday reminded the BJP of its forgotten promises to the people of Delhi and offered a few suggestions, in response to BJP's 'Meri Dilli Mera Sujhav' campaign launched for the assembly elections in the state. He reminded the BJP of its long reign of 12 years in the MCD and its incompetency.

Singh called out the three examples of bad governance by the BJP and suggested that it should first endeavour to deliver basic responsibilities of a municipal body, before pitching a manifesto to run the state government.The Aap leader said that people living in unauthorised colonies could not undertake any construction or make alterations to their dwelling units, without first paying a hefty bribe to corrupt BJP councillors. He also pointed out the pathetic condition of schools and hospitals under the jurisdiction of MCD and requested them to ensure good education to the children in its care and prompt healthcare to Delhi residents, that access these facilities.