AAP MP asks HRD Min to cancel DU's online exams

new delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, urging him to cancel online examination of Delhi University.

In a letter, Singh said a lot of students, who are in different states don't have access to the internet for appearing in exams." University Grants Commission is expected to announce its decision on the Online Open Book Exams soon, according to sources.

Meanwhile, day after DU mock test turned out to be a tedious process for students, protest against the online open book exams (OBE) increased on social media. "When will UGC issue new guidelines," students took to social media and questioned the authorities. The online exams for final year students will start from July 10.

Recently, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had also asked the UGC to "revisit" its guidelines on conducting exams and the next academic calendar amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Even as the social media was flooded with the technical problems during the mock test, the dean of exams dismissed the claims saying there were no major issues.

"Everything went smoothly," he added. Meanwhile, students had difficult logging in to the portal early Sunday morning. The mock test for open book test will go on till July 8. Delhi University Teachers Association in response said, "Merely saying that the question papers are indicative and students can opt for any paper even if their subject/ paper is not listed is ridiculous."