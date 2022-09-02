AAP MLAs stage protest near L-G Saxena's office

New Delhi: AAP MLAs staged a protest near Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's office on Thursday, decrying the "declining" law and order in the national capital.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators marched from the Assembly to the Raj Niwas to meet Saxena without any prior appointment and sat on a dharna outside his office after the security personnel denied them entry.

"Do some work L-G sahab, pay attention to the law-and-order situation of Delhi," they shouted with placards in hands outside Saxena's office.

The agitating MLAs listed out recent incidents of crime in the national capital, including an incident in which a 16-year-old girl was shot at in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, and accused the L-G of being ignorant to his responsibility of maintaining the city's law and order.

"All the MLAs have come here to meet the LG, discuss the declining law-and order situation in Delhi with him and hand over a memorandum," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters.

He said there has been a huge rise in the number of incidents of crime against women in the national capital, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Asked if a prior appointment was sought with the LG, the Greater Kailash MLA said, "We had informed them (the L-G office). He (L-G) can meet us.... We can wait here if he wants."

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan accused the BJP-led Centre of not being able to control crime in Delhi.

"The BJP is not able to control crime in Delhi. The crime rate is increasing here and the Centre is sitting silently. The LG is acting at the behest of his top leadership," he charged.

It is the L-G's responsibility to meet the MLAs of Delhi, Khan said.