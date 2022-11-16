AAP MLA's kin, two aides arrested over bribe for poll ticket

New Delhi: Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested three men, including a relative and a personal assistant of AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, for allegedly taking money on his behalf from a party worker on the pretext of ensuring a ticket for the civic body elections which are due in December.



AAP MLA, Rajesh Gupta, has also been named, and as per sources, there is audio and video proof of it as well. The party has asked for an "unbiased" investigation and "strict action against those who may have misused any position".

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia while addressing the matter said, "If someone says they can help you get the AAP ticket for money, be sure that person is lying. The person who is said to have paid a bribe did not get any ticket anyway. This proves we are clean,"

The MLAs actually never recommended the name of the person who was allegedly promised the ticket by some people, he said. Gopal Khari, who claims to have been with the AAP since 2014, said in his complaint that he met MLA Akhilesh Tripathi on November 9 with the ticket request for his wife.

The complainant met the MLA of Model Town with the request to secure a Councilor ticket from AAP for his wife Shobha Khari for Ward No. 69, in Kamla Nagar.

The complainant further said that Tripathi demanded a bribe of Rs. 90 lakhs while the complainant paid a bribe of Rs. 35 lakhs to Tripathi and Rs. 20 lakhs to Rajesh Gupta MLA of Wazirpur.

The complainant assured Tripathi that the remaining 35 lakhs will be paid by him after getting the ticket, as per the official statement issued by the office of the Additional Commissioner of

Police.

On November 12, when someone else got the ticket, the MLA's relative Om Singh allegedly contacted Khari who promised to return the money. Khari has submitted audio and video recordings of the dealings, as per the statement.

"The BJP, too, knows the AAP is winning the MCD elections. So, it's obvious that the demand for AAP tickets was also high. Some people may have misused that," Sisodia added.