AAP MLAs choose Kejriwal as leader of legislature party
New Delhi: Newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs chose Arvind Kejriwal as the leader of the legislature party on Wednesday, sources said, a move that will pave way for him to stake claim to form the next government in Delhi.
Chief Minister Kejriwal, who trumped his rivals by scripting a spectacular victory on Tuesday, met the MLAs at his official residence at Civil Lines during which he was elected the leader of the legislature party.
The party won 62 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.
Kejriwal is likely to be sworn-in as the chief minister for the third time at the historic Ramlila Maidan on February 16.
