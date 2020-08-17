AAP MLAs and supporters donate oximeters to mark CM's birthday

New Delhi: Celebrating his 52nd birthday on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that people across the country had pledged to donate 30,000 oximeters to villages in rural India as a way to celebrate his birthday. The AAP Convener in his Independence Day speech had appealed to the people across the nation to donate pulse oximeters to the Party in order to set up 'oxygen testing centres' in rural India and reduce the number of COVID-19 deaths. He appealed to AAP supporters to donate oximeters instead of sending him gifts.

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders pledged to give oximeters as a gift to the CM on his 52nd birthday. AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam distributed masks and sanitisers in his constituency on the occasion of the CM's birthday while the people of Seemapuri constituency pledged 500 oximeters to the CM. MLA Sanjeev Jha from Burari also pledged 500 oximeters while AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said he would give 1,000 oximeters to the CM on behalf of volunteers from Karawal Nagar.