AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal demands Prez's Rule

New Delhi: AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal on Friday demanded imposition of President's rule in Delhi in view of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Matia Mahal MLA, who left the Congress and contested the Delhi Assembly polls last year on an AAP ticket, said neither him nor the government is able to offer any help to the people affected by the second wave of COVID-19.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party on Iqbal's demand.

"I feel embarrassed being an MLA since I cannot be of use to anyone, our government is unable to stand with the people. Despite being a six-time MLA, there is no one to listen

to(me) and I cannot contact anyone," Iqbal said in a video message.