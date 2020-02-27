AAP MLA Raghav Chadha to be DJB Vice-Chairman
NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha is likely to be the new Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board replacing AAP leader Dinesh Mohaniya, sources said on Thursday.
The 32-year-old AAP leader is an MLA from Rajinder Nagar. He was one of the new faces fielded by AAP for the Delhi Assembly polls 2020 in which he won from the Rajinder Nagar constituency with a margin of 20,085 votes.
Official sources said that the Delhi government has decided his name for the post and announcement in this regard will be made very soon through an official order.
Chadha is a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the AAP and has been the national treasurer and a national spokesperson of the party.
A chartered accountant by profession, Chadha would replace Mohaniya who was appointed as Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board in July 2015 after the AAP government came to power for the first time by bagging 67 of 70 seats -- a historic victory.
Chadha, who replaced AAP''s sitting MLA Vijender Garg, defeated the BJP''s Sardar R.P. Singh to clinch the Rajinder Nagar seat. It is learnt that Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha and Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal have been selected as Delhi Jal Board members. Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain is the chairman of Delhi Jal Board.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Violence-hit residents form own groups to protect their...27 Feb 2020 6:45 PM GMT
Injured in riot, kin try to cope with aftermath of violence...27 Feb 2020 6:44 PM GMT
Class 8 student who went to take exam missing since Monday27 Feb 2020 6:43 PM GMT
Delhi violence: Hindu man struggles for life after saving...27 Feb 2020 6:42 PM GMT
No major incident in north-east Delhi in last 36 hours, over...27 Feb 2020 6:40 PM GMT