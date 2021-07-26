AAP MLA office to soon go online for plaints

New Delhi: AAP's first ISO 9001 certified MLA office in the Timarpur constituency helmed by MLA Dilip Pandey is set to go online with complaint registration taking place through SMS, a senior official aware of the developments in the Delhi Government told Millennium Post.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated the office last week and had dedicated the office to the public and said that the real certificate will be the people's trust and confidence in their leaders and asked them to give feedback on the office's functioning. In a government office, a grievance redressal may take 24-48 hours or more depending on the nature of the complaint but in the ISO certified office in Timarpur most complaints are resolved within 12 hours, the senior official said.

"The problems are solved at the local level hence it saves valuable time and volunteers are also present to visit the complainant in case they cannot reach the office. In a typical government system where direction flows top-down in this office things are just the opposite. Local problems are solved at the local level," an official from the AAP office in Timarpur said. Most complaints are about household issues which are resolved within six hours.

Preparations are underway to make the complaint registration process online and through SMS where issues and their current status will be updated. "This will make the system more transparent. People can see the status of their complaint and when it was resolved. They can upload their feedback too," the official said.

Grievances related to the Jal Board, or ration or PWD or any other grievance, can be resolved through the office with officials appointed from each of the departments.

The MLA office prepared a quality manual, conducted risk assessment and thereby attained the certificate for three years. Through grievance management software and a brand new app, manual intervention will be replaced by technology and people will receive updates on SMS and Whatsapp. "Every six months this office will be audited by an external agency even though we have been given a certificate for three years," the AAP worker said.