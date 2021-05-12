AAP MLA gets Crime Branch call over SOS help

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey, who has gained popularity in the last few weeks because of grassroots work to help people amid the raging second wave of the pandemic, has now alleged that the Delhi Police has started looking for him in connection with a probe related to black marketing and hoarding of essential items by politicians.



Pandey tweeted that even helping someone had become a crime under PM Modi's rule. "My whole family is troubled by the tragedy of Covid, but I was questioned by the Crime Branch that "How did you help people?" Answer?." Pandey further said he will continue to help people in need. Pandey and his team have been instrumental in helping hundreds get beds, oxygen, medicines for themselves or their kin.

Responding to the allegation, the Delhi Police officially said it had reached out to the AAP MLA in connection with its probe as ordered by the Delhi High Court but was yet to receive a response. Officials said the MLA's phone was switched off, after which they got through to his PA, who said Pandey's lawyers will be filing a reply to the police in a day.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said Dilip K Pandey has helped the thousands of needy people in the present scenario.