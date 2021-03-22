AAP MLA challenges BJP state prez to open debate on GNCTD Bill, 2021

New Delhi: With the BJP-led Central government tabling the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha which gives more power to the L-G, Aam Aadmi Party's MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj challenged the BJP state president Adesh Gupta to openly debate on how LG's governance is better in any of the assembly constituencies in the city.



At a press conference in the city, the AAP MLA said that Jan Sangh, post Independence, had fought to make Delhi an independent state for years while the BJP, which came out of the same Jan Sangh, is trying to get a new law which will take away the powers of the elected government of the Capital.

"I came to know from the media today that Delhi BJP has organised a 2-day session. An anxiety camp has been set up inside the municipal corporation about the dastardly defeat. In which BJP in-charge of Delhi, Baijayant Panda, said yesterday that BJP workers in Delhi will go from house to house and tell the people of Delhi that giving the reigns of governance in the hands of the Center and the LG is a matter of benefit," the AAP leader said.

While shaming the BJP for saying that they will send their workers from house to house to convey how LG's rule is better, Bharadwaj added that his own party workers will also not shy away form explaining to the people how the AAP elected government is better.

He said, " I challenge BJP state president Adesh Gupta to choose a constituency of his choice in Delhi and send BJP volunteers from house to house to explain to them how the rule of L-G is better than the Kejriwal government. I challenge him to an open debate that should be held in that constituency," he

said.

The AAP will tell how the governance of the Kejriwal government, the elected government, is better, he added.