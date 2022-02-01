AAP MLA acquitted in rape case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mohinder Goyal has now been acquitted in a rape case by Special MP/MLA court here, which is yet to put out a detailed judgment in the case.



The sitting MLA from Rithala Assembly constituency, was accused of repeatedly raping a woman in the case, in which Goyal's brother was also an accused, under different charges.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel acquitted the MLA

According to the case files, the MLA was accused of raping the complainant repeatedly, criminal intimidation and intending to outrage her modesty. His case had gone to trial in February last year.

The complainant had alleged that Goyal had raped her when she went to see him about a pension issue and that after he had apologised to her, his brother allegedly sent her videos of her assault, threatening that he would make them public if she did not have sexual relations with him.

The complainant had said that she had accepted an apology from the MLA in 2018 but the following year, she was sent the explicit footage by his brother.