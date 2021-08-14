AAP MLA accuses BJP of corruption over Novelty Cinema's sale for Rs 34 cr

New Delhi: AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the municipal corporation of the city has been selling out public properties worth fortunes at minimal rate as they are aware that they will not win the MCD elections. The MLA said that rampant corruption till date has continued in the corporation with the Novelty Cinema — a land worth Rs 150 crore sold for Rs 34 crore — while it could have built a shopping complex and leased it out. Bharadwaj on his party's behalf has demanded that the decision be rolled back and if not then his party will protest against it in the assembly.

"MCD could have earned Rs 300 crore by just building a shopping complex on this 1,100 sqm land. How can a large plot be sold for Rs 34 crore in an area where a 100 yard shop costs Rs 30-35 crore?" he added.

The AAP leader alleged that it couldn't have been sold at such low price without the involvement of BJP leaders. "It is shocking that the only two bids placed for the land by Asteroid Shelters Home and Style Enterprises had a mere difference of Rs 1 lakh. Investigations will definitely uncover their connivance with BJP leaders," he said.