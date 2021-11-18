AAP members suspended for 15 days after ruckus in EDMC House meeting

New Delhi: East Delhi Municipal Corporation's Mayor Shyam Sunder Agrawal suspended 17 councillors on Wednesday during EDMC's house meeting. Eight nominated members and nine elected representatives from the AAP were suspended for disrupting the house's proceedings for 15 days.



According to Agrawal, the councillors were suspended on the account of not letting the house proceed with its agenda. He said: "While the leader of the house was trying to discuss air pollution in Delhi, AAP members started creating ruckus and asked to discuss dengue instead."

He added despite adjourning the house for 15 minutes twice and assuring AAP councillors that they will discuss dengue, the councillors did not stop with the commotion. However, Leader of Opposition Manoj Kumar Tyagi said that the suspension was unfair and unjust. He explained that AAP councillors were upset because certain BJP councillors called female AAP councillors "dalals" and treated them with no respect. He said: "Members were upset because of this behaviour and asked the Mayor to suspend BJP members for inappropriate remarks in the house."

"We asked the Mayor to either ask for an apology or suspend them but no action was taken," he added. Agrawal denied these allegations and said no BJP councillors used inappropriate language and the commotion was solely due to AAP members. During the house meeting, plans to regularise daily wage labourers on compassionate grounds were approved. They also passed a tender to outsource the operation and maintenance of EDMC gyms.