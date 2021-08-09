AAP: MCD 'handing over' weekly mkts to pvt players

New Delhi: AAP's MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak on Sunday took aim at the BJP-run municipal corporations of Delhi, accusing them of bringing a "ruinous and dangerous" proposal that essentially, "hands over the functioning of weekly markets to private contractors".

Pathak said that thousands of poor people will lose their jobs after the system goes into private hands —"the private mafia will set up shops of its own people which will encourage corruption".

He went on to allege that the Delhi BJP is purportedly earning money from the private mafias and that the AAP will vehemently oppose this in the next Standing Committee meeting. "And if the proposal is passed, then the AAP will take to the streets and protest," Pathak added.

The AAP leader said that while CM Arvind Kejriwal is working for the better of minimum wage workers and street vendors by allowing weekly markets to reopen; "the BJP is bringing a very dangerous proposal into motion".

The BJP's proposal for the MCD will essentially sell the entire market operations of weekly markets and private contractors will be hired instead to handle the functioning of the markets, Pathak said in a statement.

The AAP leader upped the ante against the BJP ahead of next year's civic body polls, alleging that the BJP administrations want to "organise their corruption" through this policy.