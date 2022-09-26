AAP Mahila Morcha gheraoes BJP hqs demanding justice for Ankita

New Delhi: BJP leaders are the biggest threat to the safety of women today and Uttarakhand government's response to Ankita Bhandari's murder reeks of inaction and insensitivity, said AAP Mahila Morcha state in-charge Sarita Singh during a protest on Sunday at the BJP headquarters demanding justice for Bhandari who was allegedly killed by a BJP leader's son in Uttarakhand.



At the same time, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said, "Three BJP leaders have been caught committing heinous crimes against women in the last 3 days. AAP demands justice for Ankita and all other girls who have been subjected to such atrocities at the hands of BJP. Fast track court should hear Ankita's matter, strictest possible punishment should be ensured for the culprits."

As per AAP, the protesters met with heavy police 'bandobast' that barred them from charging ahead and at the behest of BJP, the police further detained AAP leaders and stuffed them into buses by force.

Reena Gupta further added, "BJP should be renamed to Bharatiya Balatkari Party. BJP leaders and their sons across the country are only committing heinous crimes against women. They have given freedom to their sons to do whatever they want to do even if it means taking law in their own hands and they are misusing their power to cover up their crimes. They are not letting anyone take any action and they are silencing all the voices. AAP is holding a protest in front of BJP Headquarters to raise voice against the saddening state of lawlessness in the country. We demand justice for Ankita and all other girls who have been the

victims of such crimes across the country. All the guilty leaders should be sent behind bars. A fast track court should hear Ankita's matter and dispose of it as soon as possible so that she can get justice. We also demand that culprits should be hanged."