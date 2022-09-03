'AAP leaders citing fake figures on KVIC lounge in Mumbai'

New Delhi: With the AAP mounting attack on L-G V K Saxena over alleged illegal award of a contract to his daughter during his tenure as Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman, his office on Friday accused its leaders of "touting fake figures" on the construction of a khadi lounge in Mumbai.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Saxena misused his position and awarded the contract for interior designing of the Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter when he was the KVIC chairman.

The L-G office in a tweet from its official handle shared a letter of KVIC, refuting the charge.

"The @kvicindia has issued a letter categorically stating that the entire cost of execution of the project of its Mumbai Lounge was Rs 27.3 lakh, contrary to fake figures being touted by leaders of a political party."

The AAP has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "immediately" sack Saxena from his post.

The L-G had on Thursday attacked AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him of resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" after he flagged various issues, including irregularities in the government's excise policy.

Sharing a statement on Twitter, Saxena had also expressed apprehension that he would not be surprised if "baseless personal attacks" were made on him and his family in the coming days. The AAP has also alleged corruption of Rs 1,400 crore by Saxena while serving as chairman of KVIC in 2016.

The relations between the two sides in the national capital have worsened after Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22.