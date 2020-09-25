AAP leaders and workers protest over farm Bills in Ggm, Faridabad

Gurugram: Top leaders from Haryana and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday organised protests in Gurugram and Faridabad over the farm Bills that have been cleared in Parliament recently.



Expressing anger over the way the Bills were passed in Rajya Sabha on September 20, the leaders and workers mentioned that undue process was adopted by the Central Government in passing the Bills in Rajya Sabha. Claiming the Bill was passed undemocratically, the AAP leaders stated their commitment to not back down until the Bill is made favourable to the farmers.

The protestors alleged that that the Bill is a deliberate attempt to remove the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Mandi systems so that the farmers can be taken for a ride by big corporate houses.

"This Government is scared and it does not want to come out with the truth. We demanded that you don't also make a law wherein buying the produce at a rate which is less than MSP would be a criminal offence. Their intentions are clear that they want to support the wealthy corporations rather than the poor small farmer. Moreover, when the farmers began to raise their voice over the Bill, the Haryana government tried to use aggression against them. We will not let this exploitation happen," said Sushil Gupta, AAP Rajya Sabha MP who was spearheading the protests in Faridabad.

In Gurugram, the protestors marched from Sohna Chowk to Mini Secretariat and handed over the formal statement to the district magistrate on the disadvantages of the farm Bills and the undemocratic way in which it was passed.

"We are marking this as a black day. It was unfortunate that despite the Central Government not having the majority in Rajya Sabha, the Bill was passed through voice vote and no division of votes was sought," said RS Rathee, the AAP leader in Gurugram.