AAP launches web campaign to show CM's work to Shah

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a satirical web campaign titled 'AmitShahKaUltaChashma', to combat the lies spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Home Minister Amit Shah and to show the work done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party has launched a website named 'amitshahkaultachashma'. The AAP will promote this satirical campaign through social media. The website has seven images in the 'before' and 'after' format.

Through these pictures, the AAP conveys what the situation in Delhi was, before the AAP government came to power. The seven pictures include that of a Mohalla Clinic, a night shelter, a playground, three visuals of government schools and one of the street light initiative.

A report by the party stated, "The fundamental idea of the satirical campaign is that the BJP is unable to see the development outcomes delivered by the AAP because it's glasses are tainted. The campaign also suggests that despite the fact that the AAP has delivered on its promises, the BJP is insistent on a negative campaign, against the AAP." Through the visuals, the AAP has depicted how the AAP-led government has worked hard to develop Delhi government schools by upgrading infrastructure, introducing the happiness curriculum, numerous innovative initiatives and creating a positive educational environment. The visuals depict how the one of its kind Mohalla Clinic has changed the health infrastructure of Delhi.