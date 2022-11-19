AAP launches garbage campaign vehicles

New Delhi: AAP Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai flagged off a large unit of tempos and carriage vehicles carrying miniature versions of garbage mountains symbolising BJP's misgovernance in MCD for the last 15 years. The unit was launched in the presence of AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak. As per Rai, people of Delhi should vote for BJP if they want garbage and filth all around them, but if they want cleanliness and hygiene they must vote for AAP.



These vehicles will expose the reality of the three garbage mountains in front of the people of Delhi. BJP has been plundering Delhi for 15 years; did not spare a single 'mohalla' from its extortion racket, Rai said.

Rai added, "Talks regarding MCD elections are picking up momentum across Delhi. Entire Delhi is unanimously raising its voice that they will oust the BJP after 15 years of its reign in MCD which is synonymous with garbage mismanagement. They want to see a 'Parivartan' and Delhiites are coming together to make this possible. AAP has fielded its candidate on all the 250 seats who have intensified their campaigning through Pad Yatras and 'Jan Samvads' in their wards and are reaching out to the people directly."

During his speech, Rai appealed to the people to vote for the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government in MCD just like they did so during Delhi Assembly elections. He said, "You have to elect an AAP councillor from your ward with a thumping majority so that we can bring massive progress in your wards and make it neat and clean. These campaign vehicles carrying garbage will visit every nook and corner across entire Delhi to expose the garbage mismanagement during BJP's rule in the past 15 years."

He added, "In its 15 years rule, BJP has not spared even a single street from extorting money. They are neck deep in corruption. Entire Delhi is asking them what did you do in 15 years? And they have no answers. Instead of answering this question, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra is saying that they have done a sting. Whereas the people of Delhi are seeking answers for their 15 years of maladministration. People of Delhi want 'Parivartan'. There is going to be a huge change in Delhi and that too by a huge margin."