AAP launches 2020 poll campaign

New Delhi: 'Acche beete paanch saal-lage raho Kejriwal' is the slogan of the Aam Aadmi Party for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.



With the launch of the slogan, the party kick-started its campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held early

next year.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the slogan 'Acche beete paanch saal-lage raho Kejriwal' (the last five years went well, keep going Kejriwal) in the presence of AAP MLAs and other party leaders.

Sisodia said the slogan was based on the feedback of the people of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, will fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm I-PAC.

In 2015, poll jingle 'Paanch Saal Kejriwal' was composed to woo voters.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "In the last four months, ever since the party started conducting direct people interaction all over the city through thousands of jan-samwads, it is not the party leadership but the people of

Delhi who are telling us the difference that Arvind Kejriwal government has made in their lives over the last 5 years. They had only one wish, that Arvind Kejriwal should become the CM again and continue delivering honest governance. That was how this slogan was born,

the people of Delhi have

coined it."

Senior party leader Gopal Rai said Kejriwal will also release a report card next week on the performance of his government during its five-year tenure.

"The report card will be released by Kejriwal. It will give details of all the development works that the AAP's Delhi government has carried out in the last five years," Rai said.

Sisodia said AAP members will take the report card to around 35 lakh homes in the city as part of the party's door-to-door campaign.

"Party MLAs will also hold 700 mohalla sabhas over the next 10-15 days and seven townhall meetings will be organised by senior party leaders," he said.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, five years ago, the citizens of Delhi voted the AAP to power to bring development.

"Five years later, the people are saying that water, electricity, health and education sectors have improved vastly. This must be the only government in India's history that has delivered over and above all the promises that it made five years back," he said.

"We often hear about how governments in the US and Europe do so much for their people, but thanks to Arvind Kejriwal, today the media and people across the world are talking about Delhi's governance model — be it government schools, healthcare, free bus rides or free lifeline water and electricity," Singh said.