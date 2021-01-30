AAP kick-starts preparations for MCD by-elections to 5 seats

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that the AAP has kickstarted its preparations for the MCD by-elections to five seats. The AAP leader held review meetings to assign various responsibilities to different office bearers and discussed various plans for the upcoming civic body elections.



"In this meeting, we have discussed all the responsibilities of different office bearers. We have also assigned different office bearers with different responsibilities," he said.

Pathak assured that his Party is prepared to defeat the BJP in the MCD elections in which it is currently in power. He said that the BJP has looted the citizens of Delhi through the MCDs for the last 15 years and now the people of Delhi have decided to throw BJP out of MCD.

"The election commission of India has decided the by-elections of these five MCD seats and the Aam Aadmi Party welcomes this decision. The Aam Aadmi Party will fight this election based on two issues. One issue is regarding the corruption of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the MCD for the last 15 years and the second issue is the garbage problem of Delhi. In the last 15 years, the BJP has transformed the MCD to a den of corruption and made it completely bankrupt," he said.

He said that due to the rampant corruption of the BJP the MCD has no money left to pay the salaries of their own employees.

"Looking at the Kejriwal government and Kejriwal model of development the citizens of Delhi are confident that today Aam Aadmi Party is the only political party which will be able to provide justice to the people. The Aam Aadmi Party will go door-to-door in these MCD wards and tell people about the corruption of the BJP," he added.

The bye-elections to fill vacancies in five municipal wards in the national capital will be held on February 28.