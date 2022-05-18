AAP holds BJP responsible for Mundka fire incident

New Delhi: AAP held BJP responsible for the Mundka fire which took 27 innocent lives in a press conference held on Tuesday by senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi. She blamed the BJP and its leader for running an illegal business in the Lal Dora Extension and raised questions over North MCD for granting the license despite a ban on commercial activities. She claimed that the BJP councilors have promoted unauthorised building constructions and issued illegal licenses all over the capital. AAP demanded a thorough investigation of the BJP-led North MCD for granting illegal commercial licenses in the Lal Dora Extension.



Atishi said, "On 13th May, a harrowing incident took place in Delhi where a building in Mundka caught fire. The incident was so severe that 27 people lost their lives to it, and 8 out of those had their bodies disfigured to the point that they have not been identified till date."

She further added that people all over Delhi and the country are curious to know the reason behind the fire and how such illegal activities and illegal construction can take place at such a large scale without any questions from the authorities.

She said, "How did the BJP issue this license to Manish Lakra when it was strictly illegal to do so? The answer to this is clear, as the BJP only has two goals, first being extortion, and second to protect and support the criminals and goons that the party is harbouring."

She mentioned that there is photographic evidence proving that the building owner Manish Lakra is a BJP leader as he can be seen campaigning with BJP leader Sahib Singh Verma's relative in one picture, and donning the BJP patka in another.

"Today, if any such building in Delhi catches fire or collapses as a result of unauthorised construction, its responsibility will lie solely with the BJP," she said.