AAP hits out at MCDs after SC Monitoring Committee's report

New Delhi: Accusing the BJP-led MCDs of scamming the people of Delhi by only collecting 5 per cent tax because of the corruption by its councillors, AAP alleged that the BJP has violated regulations and is the reason MCDs is not self sufficient.



Discussing the Supreme Court's Monitoring Committee's report on the matter, Durgesh Pathak, AAP senior leader and MCD incharge said, "The BJP-ruled MCDs is able to collect only 5 per cent tax because of flagrant corruption by its councillors. The BJP collects taxes from only 2,300 of the 14,000 properties, resulting in a loss of Rs 16,000 crore for the MCD."

He explained that South MCD only recovered Rs 70 crore from taxes even though there are several properties in the area and Rs 1,200 crore should have been recovered. He said, "The BJP-ruled MCDs can recover about Rs 6,000 crore from property tax, but it is collecting merely 5-10 per cent of the arrears, and rest of the money is squandered at the hands of BJP's councillors and leaders."

Pathak said, "Thanks to BJP's incessant misgovernance and incompetence, the MCD now stands for Most Corrupt Department. It has been named so by the people of Delhi themselves, and I believe that this title has been proved in the report submitted by the Monitoring Committee set up by the Supreme Court. This report has just been published, and its findings are both appalling and expected, and hold a mirror to the misdeeds of the BJP-ruled MCDs over the past 15 years. The MCDs currently has a deficit of Rs 16,000 crore."