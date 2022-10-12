AAP hits out at BJP over MCD's garbage mismanagement

New Delhi: AAP is raising awareness through a door-to-door campaign against BJP-ruled MCD's maladministration and garbage mismanagement, AAP MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak said at a press conference on Tuesday. As per Pathak, around 6,000 teams of AAP volunteers have touched over 20 lakh households so far under a robust awareness campaign where the target is to reach 50 lakh households.



Pathak further added, "In the past 15 years, BJP-ruled MCD has only given a single gift to the people of Delhi and that is garbage. Drains are full of garbage and there are piles of garbage on every four-way. When someone steps out, they see 3 garbage mountains and BJP-ruled MCD has decided to create 16 more garbage mountains across Delhi.

"We held an awareness campaign against the issue of cleanliness in every corner of Delhi. Under this campaign, our workers and volunteers went to every doorstep with a letter and interacted with every person."

Pathak concluded, "Our 3,000 teams have been reaching out to people since September 25 and we have covered 20 lakh households so far. It will not be an exaggeration to say that 95 per cent of the people want to see an AAP government in MCD.

"Most importantly, AAP is getting support from those booths which are BJP strongholds and it was unthinkable for them as well. 60-70% people are saying that they have given enough chances to BJP. They gave them almost 17 years, but the BJP-ruled MCD failed on every front, be it maintaining MCD roads, cleaning garbage or the issue of rampant corruption in MCD.

"Citizens are troubled for even the basic necessities. They are eager to bring Shri Arvind Kejriwal and AAP in power in MCD. We are expecting the elections to take place in December and AAP will win the election with a thumping majority."