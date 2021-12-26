AAP hits back after Shah's jibe at city govt's ad spend

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the city government's spending on advertisements, saying it is a case of the "pot calling the kettle black".



The party also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the issue of expenditure incurred on government advertisement, saying

there are 850 hoardings of "Yogi ji and Modi ji" in Delhi while against the Delhi government's 108.

"The Delhi government spends only Rs 70 crores on advertisements in a year whereas the Yogi government spends Rs 2,000 crores in a year. 'Ulta chor kotwal ko dante?' (pot calling the kettle black?), the AAP said in a statement,

"Look at the hoardings of Modi ji in Delhi, you will come to know how much noise Modi ji makes even while doing the smallest work," the party added.

The AAP's reaction came after Shah, while addressing an event in the city, took a dig at Kejriwal over the media advertisements given by the Delhi government on its various programmes, saying that the people of the national Capital have realised who actually carries out development works and who does only lip service.

"So far as spending money on advertisements is concerned, Amit Shah ji should take a tour of Delhi, only Yogi ji and Modi ji's advertisements are seen everywhere.

Everyday advertisements of only Yogi ji and Modi ji appear in the newspapers in Delhi", the AAP hit back.