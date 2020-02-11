'Ghazab kar diya aap logon ne,' Kejriwal tells Delhiites after triumphant return
Atishi wins Kalkaji, Manish Sisodia secures Patparganj
Delhi Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal is set to return as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time as his Aam Aadmi Party is emerging as a clear winner in the Delhi Assembly polls. After initial hiccups, Atishi won the Kalkaji seat, while Manish Sisodia secured the Patparganj seat. Thanking Delhi, Atishi said, "People have voted for the agenda of development." While Kejriwal is ahead in the New Delhi seat, AAP's Amanatullah Khan has picked up a significant lead in Okhla, the hotbed of anti-CAA protests
BJP, whose campaign was focussed on Shaheen Bagh and protests against the new citizenship law, has made gains in the capital. Up from 2015's 3 seats, the party is leading in 8 seats currently. In many seats, the margins are very thin and the leads are switching over to both sides. The Congress, which was once a powerful party in the capital, is heading towards another rout as it has failed to manage a lead in a single seat. Now the party seems headed for another five years without even a single MLA in Delhi.
Even as the counting was underway, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari exuded confidence of winning the elections with a comfortable victory. "I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats," he told news agency ANI. Sisodia, on the other hand, was also sure of AAP's win.
(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
15 Rohingya dead in B'desh boat capsize11 Feb 2020 10:52 AM GMT
Oscars 2020: Bong Joon-ho rules Twitter world after...11 Feb 2020 10:50 AM GMT
We didn't deserve to win at all in this series: Kohli11 Feb 2020 10:48 AM GMT
Now Intel, Vivo withdraw from MWC over coronavirus11 Feb 2020 10:46 AM GMT
'Ghazab kar diya aap logon ne,' Kejriwal tells Delhiites...11 Feb 2020 10:45 AM GMT