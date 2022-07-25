'AAP has replaced its happiness classes model with happiness glasses'
New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday hit out at AAP over its government's liquor policy in the national Capital saying that the party has replaced its happiness classes model with happiness glasses.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi model of governance and called it a liquor model of
governance.
This new liquor policy of the Delhi government is happiness glasses' model replacing their happiness classes' model. And this policy was exposed after the Delhi L-G ordered a CBI probe. While our policy is to provide tap water in every household, the Delhi government's policy is to provide liquor,
he said.
He also attacked AAP leader Sanjay Singh over a video he tweeted, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen standing and looking at the other side as leaders greeted President Ram Nath Kovind at his farewell in the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.
AAP leaders are now resorting to such tactics to divert attention, he said.
