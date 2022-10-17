AAP has broken records of corruption set by Cong: BJP chief Nadda

New Delhi: The AAP government in Delhi has become synonymous with scams and broken the records of corruption set by the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda alleged on Sunday. Reacting to it, the AAP said the BJP's 15-year-long tenure in the MCD is ridden by "misgovernance and maladministration" and that Nadda had no achievement to talk about.



Nadda asserted that the BJP will "trounce" the AAP in the MCD election and thereafter, in the Delhi assembly polls. "The AAP has become a party of scams. It has broken all records of corruption set by the Congress. It needs to be packed off lock, stock and barrel," Nadda said at the BJP's "Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan" held at the Ramlila Maidan here ahead of the MCD polls, which are likely to be held in December. The BJP chief said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had promised to provide a clean and healthy government in Delhi "but it has committed scams after scams in the power and excise departments, in the purchase of DTC buses, in the construction of classrooms and toilets and in the Delhi Jal Board... Kejriwal has ruined Delhi".

The court has sent three AAP MLAs, including a minister, in jail. Five of their MLAs are out on bail. That is their record, he added. "We need to keep in mind that people who have been oscillating between jail and bail are MLAs in the AAP," Nadda said.

"They wanted to bring in Lokpal Bill, sat on hunger strike, made lofty statements of giving a healthy administration. They are now even embarrassing those who had an unhealthy government," he said.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had said he would enforce prohibition in Delhi if his party came to power, but has opened liquor shops in every neighbourhood after his party formed government, Nadda said.

There are no principals in 745 schools run by the Delhi government, while 70 per cent of such schools do not teach science and commerce to students, he alleged.

"We fail to understand how you will make poor children doctors. Spreading lies and giving false figures to people has become your nature, Kejriwalji," the BJP chief said.

Delhi had 6,600 buses when Kejriwal became chief minister and he promised to increase the tally to 11,000 but it has reduced to 3,680, Nadda said.

"The BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD polls and thereafter, in the assembly election. Go door to door and tell the people of Delhi about the AAP's corruption," he told BJP workers.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj in a statement said: "The BJP is nothing more than a failure in Delhi; they are forfeiting the fight for MCD even before the elections." The saffron party has only given mountains of garbage to Delhi in its 15-year-long stint in the MCD, he said.

"The BJP wants to build 16 more garbage mountains to further push Delhi towards doom. The AAP is standing firm, we won't let BJP ruin Delhi," the statement read.