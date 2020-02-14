AAP govt's priority: Providing piped water to entire capital

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA-elect Dinesh Mohaniya said the priority of the upcoming government will be to provide piped water to the entire national Capital. Mohaniya was Vice Chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the outgoing AAP-led government, while AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was the chairperson of the agency responsible for supplying potable water to the city.



"The areas where we were not able to provide water will be given piped water," Mohaniya said in an interview.

He explained that in the last term, the entire city could not get water pipelines as it was not feasible. "There are several areas where feasibility is not there to spread the water pipeline. Now, we will look for options to connect those areas with pipelines."

The AAP in its 10-point guarantee card which was released on January 19, had included continuous piped drinking water supply as one of its many promises. The DJB and the Delhi government will also repair and replace the lines which are old and need repair. "The condition of the city has changed in the last 30-40 years and so had the demand for water. While the pipelines are old," he added.

The Sangam Vihar MLA said that his party got votes because they had worked in the last five years. "We were elected again because we worked. Now, in the coming five years, work will remain our priority."Four days before Delhi went to the polls on February 16, the AAP had released its manifesto promising 24x7 drinking water supply, along with round-the-clock bustling markets, and deshbhakti curriculum in schools.

The party had formed a three-member committee to frame the manifesto which was led by AAP leader and candidate from Kalkaji constituency Atishi, vice-chairperson of Delhi Dialogue Commission (DDC) Jasmine Shah, and party spokesperson Ajoy Kumar.

AAP bagged 62 of the 70 Delhi Assembly seats and Mohaniya was also re-elected from his constituency. Mohaniya won against Shiv Charan Lal Gupta of Janata Dal (United) by 42, 504 votes in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

In 2015 Delhi Assembly Election also, Mohaniya had won from Sangam Vihar on AAP's ticket