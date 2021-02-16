AAP govt to observe first anniv of its 3rd term on Tue

New Delhi: The AAP government, which took the reins of Delhi at the onset of COVID-19 pandemic last year,



will observe the first anniversary of its third term in power on Tuesday.

Party convener Arvind Kejriwal took oath of chief minister for the third term on February 16, days before massive communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi.

Sources in the Delhi government, however, said the first anniversary will be a "low key affair" with no event planned to mark the occasion due to COVID-19 pandemic.

After taking the reins of the national Capital, the new government in Delhi had its task cut out as it dealt first with the riots that claimed over 50 lives and led to extensive damage to property, and then COVID-19 pandemic.