'AAP govt gives countless moments of pride to Delhi unlike BJP-ruled MCD'

New Delhi: The AAP put forth two contrasting pictures of Delhi in front of the public on Wednesday. In a press conference, AAP MCD in-charge and MLA said that Delhi continues to prove its mettle in public education in the country under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal and has provided a bright future to the children from all sections of the society. On the other hand, BJP-ruled MCD's garbage mismanagement not only caused mayhem in the lives of people of Delhi but also subjected them to national shame and disgrace.



Pathak said, "Today is the day of extreme happiness because those Delhi government schools which made into top 100 before 2015, the same schools have bagged five spots in top 10 state government schools this year. It is also an emotional moment that we have reaped the fruit of the sheer hard work of the Delhi government in the past seven years. Earlier, Delhi government schools were nowhere to be seen in the rankings and now, in such a short span of time, five schools have made into the top 10."