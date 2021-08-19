AAP gheraoes BJP hqs after MCD sells Novelty Cinema land for Rs 34 cr

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gheraoed BJP headquarters after the Municipal Corporation (MCD) sold Novelty cinema land worth Rs 200 crore for Rs 34 crore.



BJP has ransacked the MCD, led it to bankruptcy after committing scams, the AAP leaders alleged. "BJP knows it is going to be defeated in MCD elections, so it wants to fill its pocket by selling off public properties through MCD," the party's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said while adding that the people of Delhi want facilities to be provided in MCD in the same way that the Kejriwal Government has provided electricity and water.

The AAP workers and volunteers led by the National Secretary raised slogans at the BJP headquarters, protesting against the sale of Novelty Cinema worth around Rs 200 crore by MCD for just Rs 34 crore. The Party has demanded that the MCD should withdraw its decision to sell the Novelty Cinema land and said that till the demand is not fulfilled, the party will continue to protest and make the people of Delhi aware of the rampant corruption.

"BJP is ruling the MCD in Delhi and their model of governance is so bad that in the last 15 years they have not even been able to source enough income to run their own projects, pick up the piles of garbage and manage the MCD. The condition of their schools is terrible," Gupta said.

Leader of Opposition of East MCD, Manoj Tyagi said that the garbage collection which EDMC did for Rs 70 crore annually has now been given to a private company for Rs 250 crore.

"We have repeatedly opposed this in the Standing Committee and Ward Committee," he said.

"This is the same BJP that does not have money to pay salaries to their employees. They don't have money to take up projects. But they have money to commit scams and steal from people," AAP's MLA Kuldeep Kumar added.