AAP gears up for MCD polls

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has ramped up its preparations ahead of the 2022 municipal corporation elections here by restructuring the party. Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai, on Sunday, said that the AAP is working on restructuring the party, keeping an eye on the upcoming civic body polls. The party has appointed Lok Sabha in-charges, district in-charges, district communication in-charges and assembly observers in all the 70 assembly constituencies of the Capital.

Rai also said that in the second phase, the party will appoint in-charges for all the 70 assembly constituencies which will be followed by a third phase, wherein the party will appoint in-charges for all of the 272 municipal wards in Delhi.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday also tweeted, congratulating all new office bearers of his party. He said, "Best wishes to all new office bearers. Work hard to strengthen AAP. AAP should emerge stronger and serve people with greater zeal."

"In this restructuring process, we are giving priority to the leaders who have worked hard during the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election and also in the difficult time of COVID 19 pandemic. The restructuring process is happening from the top to the booth level," he said.

In 2017, the AAP lost the MCD elections. The party, however, won 62 seats in the election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly this year. The BJP bagged eight seats, while the Congress drew a blank. The party's re-election to power this year has now given it a new objective of trying its hand at governing municipal bodies.

"From the past one week, the work is going on and till the 20th of this month, this work will be continued," he added.

"Today we have appointed Lok Sabha in-charge, district in-charge, district communication in-charge and assembly observers at all the 70 assembly constituencies. In the second phase, we will appoint the in-charge for all the 70 assembly constituencies. In the third phase, we will appoint the in-charge at all the 272 wards," Rai said.