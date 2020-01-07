AAP forms 3-member committee to prepare manifesto, Atishi to lead

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday formed a three-member committee to prepare the manifesto of the Delhi assembly elections 2020, under the leadership of its national spokesperson Atishi.



The other members of the committee are DDC Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah and national spokesperson Dr Ajoy Kumar.

AAP's Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai said, "After the completion of the second phase of AAP's election campaign on January 10 comprising of distribution and public discussion of AAP ka Report card, our next step will be to prepare party's election manifesto. We will launch the manifesto between January 15 and 20. We have received many valuable suggestions during the town hall meetings and the door to door campaign. We will incorporate all these suggestions in the manifesto. The AAP has formed a three-member committee for this work, which will be headed by AAP leader Atishi. All the committee members will incorporate the suggestions of people and the vision of our party when preparing the manifesto."

Atishi who is a National Spokesperson, was also in charge of the committee that prepared the AAP manifesto for the assembly elections in 2015.

Jasmine Shah who is a vice-chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, is also a memeber of the committee along with Dr Ajoy Kumar who is a former IPS officer and former Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand.