AAP fields women in 55.2% MCD seats

New delhi: In a bid to solidify women representation in Urban Local Bodies, AAP has fielded women candidates on non-reserved (unreserved) seats in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections.



Out of 250 seats in the MCD, 125 seats are reserved for women and AAP has given tickets to women in 13 general seats in addition to the reserved seats. With this, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has given an opportunity to women in about 55.2 per cent seats, greater than the 50 per cent reserved seats for women as mandated by the Election Commission.

Captain Shalini, candidate from the General seat of Ward 121 Dwarka A said, "Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party has always been giving opportunities to women to move forward. With this expectation, I had applied for the ticket despite this being a general seat. Parties often field male candidates on general seats, but the AAP leadership has done the work of motivating other women by trusting me."

The party in a statement further said that these women have emerged as the first choice of the public in the survey conducted by the ground workers of the organisation. Better connection with the people of the area and active participation on issues of public interest was a plus point for these women who got tickets on general seats. On the other hand, the party statement said that most of the workers belonging to ordinary families have been given tickets on the basis of their merit.

In a first, AAP has given a ticket to a transgender candidate Bobby Kinnar in Ward 43 Sultanpuri-A seat reserved for SC women. Thanking AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Bobby said, "This is a big deal for me. I will come true to the expectations of Arvind Kejriwal. Our issue is the cleanliness of Delhi. If I go on to win, I will first get the work of cleanliness done in my ward. They say that I am from a

very ordinary family. I don't have money to contest elections, but the public said that

I should contest. The public is fighting my election together with me and we will win the election with the blessings of the public.

Meanwhile, a panel of lawyers has been working day and night to verify the forms of the candidates and symbols are being issued to the candidates only after the satisfaction of the panel of lawyers, AAP said in a statement on Sunday.