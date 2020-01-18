AAP didn't let pvt schools be profit-making shop

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday held a press conference and attacked the BJP and Congress, averring that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not allow private schools to become profit-making shops.



"In the last 5 years, the Arvind Kejriwal government did not allow private schools in Delhi to become profitable shops. We put a check on the arbitrariness of private schools. Before the Kejriwal government, Delhi used to increase 75 per cent of fees in 5 years," he said addressing a press conference.

Sisodia challenged both national parties and said, "I challenge both the BJP and the Congress where they can say, their government can say that they have stopped increasing the fees of private schools or refunded the increased fees."

He also said that in the national Capital there are only two issues related to education - model of schools and fees of private schools.

Sisodia also added that their government has worked to make Delhi's education better and have achieved their goals as well.

"For the last several years, the condition of Delhi's government schools was deliberately worsened. In Delhi, government schools were closed, so that people would send their children to private schools instead of government schools because many leaders and leaders families in Delhi are running private schools," alleged Sisodia.

There are 1700 private schools in Delhi. Sisodia also challenged a check on how many government schools were shut to open private schools.

"There are 300 to 350 big schools. About 364 schools are on government land. It is an agreement from these schools that they will be able to increase the fees only by asking the government. This clause is from 1970 but till 2015 no government implemented it," he added.