AAP demands Y-category security cover for Hathras victim's family

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rakhi Birla on Tuesday said that the U.P's Yogi Adityanath government is anti-Dalit and that he has created Thakur Raaj in the neighbouring state. She also said that after the miserable failure to protect the Hathras victim and the way the state government dealt with the case he should immediately resign. The AAP demanded President's rule in U.P.

She said, "The Aam Aadmi Party demands Y category security for the family of the Hathras girl. We demand that the hearing of this case should be held outside Uttar Pradesh. We also demand life sentence for all the culprits and justice for the Dalit community."



She said that the people from the Thakur community are threatening the Hathras gangrape victim's family. The Thakur community and the people around the village are continuously pressurising the family after the heinous crime took place, she said. The AAP leader also said that the CBI has not yet started the investigation of the case.



She said that it was unfortunate that in the presence of U.P police a person attacked the AAP leader Sanjay Singh with ink.



The attacker, Deepak Mishra has pictures with BJP leadership and Prashant Kumar which shows that the attack was pre-planned by the BJP and the police were mere spectators, Birla added.



She said, "The village is completely sealed by the police then how can this person enter the village? We have found Deepak Mishra's photo with ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar. We have also found various pictures of this person with the top BJP leaders. It is very clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to save such culprits."

