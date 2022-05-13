AAP demands MCD to raze 'illegal constructions' at Delhi BJP chief's house, office by tomorrow
New Delhi: Alleging that certain portions of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta's residence and office are "illegal", the AAP on Friday demanded the civic body to demolish those "unauthorised constructions" by 11 am on Saturday, failing which, he said, his party will get them razed using bulldozers.
Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said a section of the media recently reported about the unauthorised constructions at Gupta's residence.
He alleged that the Delhi BJP president's "political office" in West Patel Nagar, too, was an "illegal construction" as it was an encroachment on the land of a civic body-run primary school.
Pathak said his party had earlier written to the mayor and commissioner of the civic body concerned demanding a probe into the alleged unauthorised constructions at Gupta's residence and office, but no action was taken.
"This can't be done anymore. I demand the BJP-ruled MCD that the unauthorised constructions at Gupta's residence and his illegal political office be demolished tomorrow by 11 am," Pathak said.
"Else, we will go to his residence taking bulldozers and bring down the unauthorised constructions there. We will also take action against his illegal office," he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Kerala to get monsoon rains by May 27: IMD13 May 2022 2:00 PM GMT
Sonia calls for urgent reforms at 'Chintan Shivir'; slams PM for...13 May 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Govt needs to take harsh steps as Kashmiri Pandits not safe even after ...13 May 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condoles death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed13 May 2022 1:30 PM GMT
MP: 11 schools in Bhopal receive bomb hoax emails13 May 2022 1:22 PM GMT