AAP demands immediate rollback of hiked tax rates

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday protested at the BJP headquarters against the hike in house tax by BJP-ruled MCD. The protest was led by AAP legislator and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak along with other MLA's and party workers who raised the slogan "BJP walo sharam karo, House Tax wapas lo."



Pathak said, "Manoj Tiwari promised to neither impose a new tax nor to hike the existing taxes in Delhi during the BJP election campaign, but BJP backtracked on all its promises and continued to increase taxes. People have still not recovered from the devastating impact of COVID-19 pandemic; instead of providing them any relief, BJP is rubbing salt of their wounds by increasing the tax burden. After the pandemic, doubling of house tax is a tyrannical move; they have no sense of humanity left, they don't deserve to be in power."

Pathak explained how the huge turnout for the protest despite the rainfall is reflective of the fact that the hike in house taxes is a serious matter. He said, "The new L-G made a statement that people of Delhi don't pay the house taxes and labelled them as thieves. This is completely false and baseless because everyone pays tax on time. The reality is that the people pay taxes on time but the BJP leaders and councillors gobble them to fill their pockets."

Apart from demanding a rollback of this new hike, the AAP during its protest also demanded for the MCD elections to be held as soon as possible.