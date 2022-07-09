AAP criticises Delhi Police, L-G over rise in crime rate

New Delhi: The AAP heavily criticised BJP's slander campaign on Friday saying that Delhi may turn into a city of crime if Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena don't step into action. AAP MLA and MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak said, "Instead of preventing Delhi from becoming a crime city, BJP's Delhi Police and new Lt Governor are busy smearing the AAP. Crime rate increased by 15% within a year but BJP's Delhi Police continues to remain in deep sleep. Instead of waking up Delhi Police, the new L-G of Delhi is interfering in the Kejriwal government's work."



Pathak further mentioned the daily reports featuring in newspapers on the gruesome crimes being committed in the city which have instilled a sense of fear and insecurity among the citizens of Delhi.