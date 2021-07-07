AAP councillors elected as heads of ward committees

New Delhi: In the elections held for the Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson in the Urban Sadar Paharganj Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Aam Aadmi Party councillors Sultana Aabad and Neeraj Sharma were selected unopposed for the position of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson respectively.



"The AAP is now aiming for a bigger victory (upcoming MCD elections) and today's victory just proves that we are working in the right direction and people want us to win," a senior party leader said.

The young leaders who fought for the councillor's post in the elections of Narela Zone and Urban Sadar Paharganj Zone were congratulated by party officials.

Aam Aadmi Party councillor Ram Narayan was elected Chairperson in Raila Zone. Even though the local body elections have been a tough fight between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party with the opposition currently in power the credit in this change is being given to AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

The party said in a statement that the work by the AAP under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has motivated ground level volunteers and aspiring leaders who are embracing the work ethic of AAP. "The councillors of other parties have also been impressed by his actions. At the same time, being plagued by the failures and corruption of the BJP, several leaders from the opposition party are joining AAP," a party official said.