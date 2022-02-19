AAP councillor held in Rs 20K graft case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested East MCD's Ward 10-E Councillor Geeta Rawat (Aam Aadmi Party) on allegations that she had demanded and accepted a Rs 20,000 bribe from a sub-contractor to allow him to build a lenter (concrete roof) in the West Vinod Nagar area, officials said.



The anti-corruption probe agency said it had laid a trap after receiving the complaint against Rawat and had caught the bribe being accepted by a vendor near her office, following which her home was raided and she was arrested along with one Bilal.

Before catching the Rs 20,000 bribe being accepted in the case, the CBI's FIR said that it had recorded an interaction with the complainant in her office, which allegedly showed the councillor's husband demanding the bribe amount.

The CBI said that the complainant was also threatened that the MCD would demolish the construction site and cut power to it if the bribe was not paid.

While East Delhi Mayor said Rawat's alleged actions were "unacceptable and unfortunate" and that they allegedly receive many graft plaints against AAP councillors, the AAP has said strictest action should be taken against corrupt holders of public office - no matter which party they are from or high up they are.

The AAP said, "If the accused councilor has done anything wrong then strict action should be taken against them... Aam Aadmi Party has always been against corruption and hopes that the CBI will investigate the matter impartially."