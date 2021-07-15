AAP collects 1L signatures against MCD's 'harsh' new policies, tax hike: Bhardwaj

new delhi: The AAP's signature campaign against the MCD's harsh new policies and increase in taxes gained momentum as it managed to achieve one lakh signatures on Wednesday, the party's leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said. "AAP had started a signature campaign under which its workers and councilors are visiting different markets as well as shops in different areas to collect signatures of shopkeepers. Today, the party has reached its set milestone. A total of one lakh signatures have already been collected which means that a total of 1 lakh shopkeepers have already participated in this signature campaign," he said. He alleged that the shopkeepers have slowly gathered resentment due to MCD's new policies and increase in taxes. The shopkeepers and the doctors are openly admitting that BJP's MCD is looting as much money as they can because the BJP knows that it might lose the next elections.