AAP claims to have foiled BJP's attempt to topple Delhi govt

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday attacked the BJP and alleged that the party tried to topple the democratically elected government of Delhi. In a press conference, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh talked about how the AAP and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia foiled BJP's plans and failed their "Operation Lotus" in Delhi.



In another press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that this is the second time AAP has busted BJP's "Operation Lotus" and that AAP had failed BJP's attempts at toppling its Delhi government in 2014 too.

Bhardwaj said, "Operation Lotus is being managed from the BJP headquarters itself, they start trying to buy opposition MLAs the day they lose an election. BJP identified Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as their target seeing him as the No. 2 leader of the AAP; they ran an organised slander campaign against him, they first created a fake narrative around construction of classrooms, when it failed they put allegations on the excise policy. BJP tried to force Sisodia into joining their party using the threats of ED-CBI."

Sanjay Singh said, "BJP is now repenting that Sisodia has turned their "Operation Lotus" into "Operation Bogus". BJP tried to topple Delhi government using CBI-ED but their plans fell flat in their own faces. AAP is a revolution born out of a movement, we know what struggle is and ED-CBI can't break our spirits. Have ED-CBI become puppets at the hands of the BJP? Is there only purpose toppling governments at the behest of BJP now? PM Modi doesn't care for what the liquor policy entails; he is scared of the rise of CM Arvind Kejriwal; AAP is terrorising the PM's sleep."