AAP claims MCD Covid hosp denying admissions

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that the BJP ruled MCD earlier declared that the Balak Ram Hospital of Delhi would be a Covid care facility and there were around 150 beds but without any prior notice, they have stopped taking Covid patients in this hospital.



Pathak said the AAP demands that the MCD must not decrease the number of Covid beds allocated. While addressing a press conference, he accused the BJP of fighting a war against the people of Delhi.

Pathak added, "The almost 3,400-3,500 beds that they have, there's a hospital there called Balakram Hospital, which they declared would be a Covid hospital, and 150-200 beds were reserved for admitting Covid patients. But without any order, without any information, the hospital was told verbally to stop taking Covid patients. Now Balakram Hospital will not take Covid patients. There wasn't a written order, but a doctor in Balakram Hospital's WhatsApp group wrote that a higher authority had ordered them that Balakram Hospital will not take in any patients, no patients will be

admitted."